Scott Harrington hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 37th at 4 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Harrington tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

Harrington tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 50 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the green and reached the green on his second shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Harrington's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the left intermediate rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.