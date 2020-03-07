-
Marc Leishman finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Marc Leishman on trying to emulate Arnold Palmer at Bay HillPrior to the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Marc Leishman talks about the importance of the founder of Bay Hill, Arnold Palmer and the legacy he left outside the ropes.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 2nd at 4 under with Rory McIlroy; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th. This moved Leishman to even for the round.
