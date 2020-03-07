-
-
Ryan Moore shoots 10-over 82 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Ryan Moore’s 26-foot birdie putt at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Ryan Moore sinks a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
Ryan Moore hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Moore finished his round in 68th at 12 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
At the 370-yard par-4 13th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 4 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Moore chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.