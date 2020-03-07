Matt Jones hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at even for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 15th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Sungjae Im, Danny Lee, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Jones's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Jones hit his 137 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

Jones hit his tee shot 256 yards to the fairway bunker on the 467-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Jones to 1 over for the round.