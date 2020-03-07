  • Matt Jones shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Jones lands his 137-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-5 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Matt Jones birdies No. 6 at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Jones lands his 137-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-5 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.