In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rod Perry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Perry finished his round tied for 59th at 8 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler, Danny Lee, Marc Leishman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Harris English, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Perry's tee shot went 138 yards to the right rough and his approach went 83 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Perry hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Perry to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Perry got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Perry to 3 over for the round.

Perry got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perry to 4 over for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Perry got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Perry to 6 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Perry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perry to 6 over for the round.

Perry had a fantastic chip-in on the 221-yard par-3 17th. His his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 6 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Perry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perry to 7 over for the round.