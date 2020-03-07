Jimmy Walker hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 54th at 6 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Marc Leishman and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Lee and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Walker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Walker had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Walker's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Walker to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Walker's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 8 over for the round.