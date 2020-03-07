Graeme McDowell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 26th at 2 over; Danny Lee, Sung Kang, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 6th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, McDowell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, McDowell's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to 4 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 5 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, McDowell had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 5 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 4 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 4 over for the round.