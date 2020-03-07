Nick Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 42nd at 4 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, Taylor got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 second, Taylor hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.