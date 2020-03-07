In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kevin Na hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 46th at 5 over; Marc Leishman, Danny Lee, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 6th at 3 under.

After a 230 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Na chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Na got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 4 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 8 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 7 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 6 over for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 7 over for the round.