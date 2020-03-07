Ian Poulter hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 45th at 4 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Harris English and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poulter hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poulter had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Poulter to 3 over for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 4 over for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Poulter reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Poulter at 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poulter hit his next to the fringe reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.