Zach Johnson hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 34th at 3 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 8 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Johnson's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 over for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 13th, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 3 over for the round.

Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

Johnson had a fantastic chip-in on the 221-yard par-3 17th. His tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 35 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.