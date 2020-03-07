  • Zach Johnson shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Zach Johnson sinks a 41-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson drains 41-foot birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Zach Johnson sinks a 41-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.