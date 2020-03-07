Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 30th at 2 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 8 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 254 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sabbatini had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Sabbatini's 80 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

Sabbatini his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Sabbatini's his second shot went 33 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.