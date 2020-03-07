Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round in 58th at 7 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Taylor hit his 97 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor hit his tee shot 280 yards to the fairway bunker on the 480-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Taylor's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Taylor got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Taylor to 5 over for the round.