Stewart Cink hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 19th at 1 over; Marc Leishman, Danny Lee, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy and Sung Kang are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 6th at 3 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cink had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Cink's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Cink chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

Cink his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 3 over for the round.