Brian Gay hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 57th at 7 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gay had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Gay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 4 over for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 13th, Gay's tee shot went 260 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 90 yards to the fringe, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Gay hit his tee shot 286 yards to the fairway bunker on the 467-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Gay to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gay hit his next to the fringe reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Gay to 5 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Gay chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 6 over for the round.