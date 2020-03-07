In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 19th at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Sungjae Im, Danny Lee, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 5th at 4 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.