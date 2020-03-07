-
-
Steve Stricker putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 07, 2020
Steve Stricker hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stricker finished his round tied for 44th at 4 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Steve Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steve Stricker to 1 over for the round.
Stricker got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Stricker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stricker to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.