-
-
Davis Love III shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 07, 2020
Davis Love III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Love III finished his round tied for 53rd at 5 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 6 under; and Danny Lee is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Love III had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to even for the round.
Love III got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 2 over for the round.
After a 242 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Love III chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Love III to 3 over for the round.
After a 240 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Love III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Love III to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.