Matthew Wolff shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Wolff got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Wolff's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
