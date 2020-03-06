In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Doc Redman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 70th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

Redman tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to even-par for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Redman hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Redman's tee shot went 225 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 23 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Redman got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to even for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.