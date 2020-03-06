Cameron Champ hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 94th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Sung Kang, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Scott Brown are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

Champ his second shot went 44 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth Champ hit his tee shot 362 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 221-yard par-3 17th green, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 2 over for the round.