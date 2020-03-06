Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 61st at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Sung Kang, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Marc Leishman, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Scott Brown are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Clark hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Clark chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Clark at 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Clark chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Clark's tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.