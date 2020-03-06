In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brandon Matthews hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Matthews got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matthews to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Matthews hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Matthews to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Matthews hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matthews at 3 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Matthews his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 17 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Matthews got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Matthews to 7 over for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Matthews chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 6 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Matthews's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 9 over for the round.