Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Morikawa finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Collin Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Collin Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Morikawa's his second shot went 24 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Morikawa hit an approach shot from 195 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.