Sepp Straka hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his round tied for 107th at 6 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Sung Kang, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Sepp Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th, Straka had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Straka hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Straka chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Straka hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Straka to 4 over for the round.

After a 355 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Straka chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Straka chipped his fifth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 over for the round.