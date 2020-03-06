-
J.T. Poston rebounds from poor front in second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Poston finished his round in 119th at 11 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Sung Kang, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Scott Brown are tied for 4th at 4 under.
J.T. Poston got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.T. Poston to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poston chipped in his fourth from 14 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Poston at 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Poston's 93 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
Poston missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
