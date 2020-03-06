In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hank Lebioda hit 5 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Lebioda's 105 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a double bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Lebioda hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Lebioda's tee shot went 204 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Lebioda had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 5 over for the round.