Matt Wallace shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
Highlights
Matt Wallace’s bunker shot on No. 10 at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Wallace holes a 42-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Wallace hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Wallace got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to even-par for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Wallace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at even for the round.
Wallace got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.
