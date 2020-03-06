In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 98th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Muñoz hit an approach shot from 159 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Muñoz's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Muñoz hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.

After hitting his fourth shot into the fairway bunker, Muñoz hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a double bogey on par-5 sixth. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.