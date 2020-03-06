Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his round tied for 80th at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Xander Schauffele's tee shot went 227 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Schauffele's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

Schauffele got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Schauffele to 2 over for the round.