In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 111th at 7 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Denny McCarthy got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Denny McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

McCarthy got a double bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McCarthy hit his next to the left intermediate rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 4 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 5 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, McCarthy's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 7 over for the round.