Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau gets up-and-down for birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 39th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed, Sung Kang, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Scott Brown are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Bryson DeChambeau's 103 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, DeChambeau had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, DeChambeau's tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
