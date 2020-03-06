  • Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Bryson DeChambeau gets up-and-down for birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.