Strong putting brings Sam Burns an even-par round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
Sam Burns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under with Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, and Matt Wallace; Danny Lee and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Sam Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sam Burns to 1 over for the round.
Burns hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 511-yard par-5 16th. This moved Burns to even for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Burns's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Burns had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.
