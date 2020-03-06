-
Jazz Janewattananond putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 second round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jazz Janewattananond hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 119th at 13 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Jazz Janewattananond got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jazz Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Janewattananond got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Janewattananond to 3 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 4 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Janewattananond had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Janewattananond to 3 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Janewattananond's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Janewattananond got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Janewattananond to 5 over for the round.
