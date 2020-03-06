Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 83rd at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, Hovland's tee shot went 300 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 129 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Hovland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 13th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 221-yard par-3 green 17th, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.