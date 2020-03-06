  • Viktor Hovland shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down for birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.