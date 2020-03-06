In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Maverick McNealy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 70th at 4 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 511-yard par-5 16th, McNealy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

McNealy missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McNealy's 68 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, McNealy had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.