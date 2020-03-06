-
Robby Shelton shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Robby Shelton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 87th at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Shelton got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.
Shelton's tee shot went 290 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.
