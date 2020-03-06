Talor Gooch hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 64th at 3 over; Danny Lee and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 6 under; Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace, and Sam Burns are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gooch had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Gooch got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Gooch to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gooch hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Gooch to 7 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 221-yard par-3 17th green, Gooch suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gooch at 7 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 8 over for the round.