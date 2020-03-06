Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, Scheffler's tee shot went 288 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 152 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Scheffler hit an approach shot from 71 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Scheffler's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Scheffler at 2 under for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.