Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 92nd at 6 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Duncan went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Duncan's his second shot was a drop and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

Duncan his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 3 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.

Duncan hit his tee shot 280 yards to the fairway bunker on the 480-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Duncan to 5 over for the round.