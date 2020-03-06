-
Abraham Ancer shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 76th at 3 over; Harris English, Sungjae Im, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Brendon Todd, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Scott Brown, Scott Harrington, Sam Burns, Rob Oppenheim, Adam Long, Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Talor Gooch, and Matt Wallace are tied for 9th at 3 under.
After a 314 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 second green, Ancer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ancer at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 13th hole, Ancer chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, scoring a par. This kept Ancer at 1 over for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.
