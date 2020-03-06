Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Bezuidenhout had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bezuidenhout hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bezuidenhout's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bezuidenhout hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.