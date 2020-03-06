Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 71st at 4 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Niemann reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Niemann's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.

Niemann hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 511-yard par-5 16th. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 221-yard par-3 17th green, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at 2 over for the round.