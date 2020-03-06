-
6-over 78 by Chun-an Yu in second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Chun-an Yu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 103rd at 8 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Yu got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Yu's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 5 over for the round.
Yu tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Yu to 6 over for the round.
