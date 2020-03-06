-
Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 38th at 1 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.
