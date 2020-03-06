In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Zac Blair hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blair finished his round tied for 37th at even par; Harris English, Sungjae Im, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Brendon Todd, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Scott Brown, Scott Harrington, Sam Burns, Rob Oppenheim, Adam Long, Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Talor Gooch, and Matt Wallace are tied for 9th at 3 under.

On the par-4 11th, Zac Blair's 112 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zac Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

Blair missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Blair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blair to 4 under for the round.

Blair tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 57 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 3 under for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Blair hit his 93 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Blair's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.