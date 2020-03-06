-
Corey Conners shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Corey Conners hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 73rd at 4 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to even for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
Conners tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to 2 over for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 over for the round.
