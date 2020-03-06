-
Max Homa putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 second round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Max Homa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his round tied for 63rd at 3 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a tee shot onto the 231-yard par-3 green second, Max Homa suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Homa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 over for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 4 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Homa hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 over for the round.
