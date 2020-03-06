-
Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Tyrrell Hatton; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; and Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Patrick Reed, Sung Kang, and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Im chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 seventh green, Im suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
