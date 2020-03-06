In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keith Mitchell hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mitchell hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Mitchell's 96 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Mitchell's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 over for the round.